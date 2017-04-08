Truck of search and rescue chaplain stolen

Gresham Police are asking for help finding a truck stolen from a local search and rescue group.

The truck belonging to the chaplain for Mountain Wave Search & Rescue was stolen from his home late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

His 1988 Nissan Pickup was parked in the parking lot at his apartment on Southeast Palmquist in Gresham when it was taken.

Kenton Johnson says he has taken his truck on many calls including the Oso landslide in Washington, to help after the Clackamas Town Center and Reynolds High School shootings, and more.

He says it is how he gets to work, and he also keeps his gear in the back for his volunteer work with several different organizations.

The truck is a white 1988 Nissan pickup with Oregon Fallen Public Safety Officer plate "G QUP".

Anyone with information on where the truck may be should contact Gresham Police.

