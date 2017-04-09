Vancouver Police locate missing man

Vancouver Police have located a man reported missing Saturday.

Choub Samoeun, 62, was located by local residents who notified police.

Samoeun went for a walk around 10 a.m. Saturday but did not come home.

Police officers were concerned because Samoeun has memory issues but usually comes home.

Samoeun was reunited with his family and is safely back at his home.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.