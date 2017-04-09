Vancouver Police locate missing man

Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
Business owners and residents near Hawthorne Boulevard said they’re fed up with what they consider an aggressive homeless population.More >
Law enforcement is searching for a 16-year-old boy who escaped from the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Facility.More >
A second man living in a trailer that has drawn the ire of people in a northeast Portland neighborhood has been arrested.More >
There's a message making its way around Facebook warning users not to accept a friend request, or else risk being hacked. The whole thing is a hoax.More >
Authorities say a 3-year-old Florida boy died after he was beaten with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.More >
A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Mission Street in Salem on Monday.More >
Video captured on a GoPro camera shows the moment a car clipped a cyclist on a Tennessee roadway, sending him tumbling to the pavement.More >
