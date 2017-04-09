Salem police identify suspect in Saturday night hit-and-run

Salem police say one person was injured after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Police said just before 8:50 p.m. Saturday night, 36-year-old Michael E Spane was crossing Kuebler Boulevard east of Commercial Street Southeast when a car hit him.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Jeremy David Inman of Salem, left the scene, according to police. Officers later found Inman and the car involved in the incident, a 1996 Subaru.

Police said Spane was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police closed roads in the area for a few hours to investigate the crash, but the road has since reopened.

Inman was arrested and taken to the Marion County Corrections Facility. He faces a felony charge of failure to perform the duties of a driver involved in an accident.

