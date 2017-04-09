About 1,500 PGE customers still without power after Friday's storm

About 1,500 Portland General Electric customers remain without power Sunday evening after Friday’s windstorm.

Earlier Sunday, about 10,000 customers were without power, according to PGE.

~10k still without power. 1k PGE employees + contract crews will work thru wknd to restore to all. Thanks for patience. pic.twitter.com/C4Dx4DXZkO — Portland General (@portlandgeneral) April 9, 2017

PGE says they are working through the weekend to restore power to everyone as soon as possible.

In Washington County, more than 900 customers are without power.

In Marion County, more than 400 are still without power.

In Clackamas County, more than 150 customers are without power.

For the latest power outage list, go to PortlandGeneral.com.

