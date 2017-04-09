Power crews continue work days after strong storm

It has been a long weekend for Portland General Electric crews as they worked around the clock to restore power to the thousands of customers who lost it following Friday's windstorm.

In Beaverton off King Boulevard, the sound of a generator rumbled down the street. For many homes up and down the road, power remained out.

At Emily Fogg's home, the lights were still out. In the backyard, she pointed to a tree that came crashing down.

"So it was about 7:30 on Friday," Fogg said, "My husband came running back and said, 'Oh my god the tree fell' and then we found the tree did fall," Fogg said.

She adds they feel lucky the tree fell the way it did.

"It didn't hit the house at all, so we are really lucky there," Fogg said. "It hit power lines and so we have down power lines back here, but we are just staying away."

Across the metro area, PGE crews moved from site to site, trying to get life back to normal for their customers.

"We are literally going street by street to get people back up and running," said PGE spokeswoman Melanie Moir.

Moir says crews made repairs first to sites that would get the greatest number of people back online. She says now they are focused on getting all those smaller outages fixed, but adds there are a lot of them.

"We are going to keep at it, full force until every last customer is back up," Moir said.

PGE says extra crews have been brought in from as far away and Spokane and Idaho.

