Deputies: Man robs Taco Bell in Cedar Mill

Washington County deputies say a man robbed a Taco Bell restaurant in the community of Cedar Mill.

The robbery occurred just after 8:15 a.m. Sunday at the Taco Bell on Science Park Drive at Murray Boulevard.

Deputies say the man told employees he had a gun, but one was not seen.

The man left the scene after getting an undisclosed amount of cash. A K-9 team from the Beaverton Police Department looked for the man but were not able to locate him.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the robbery is asked to call Washington County deputies at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.