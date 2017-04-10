Oregon State Penitentiary put on lockdown after fight involving - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon State Penitentiary put on lockdown after fight involving 20 inmates

For the second time in one week, the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem is on lockdown. 

The penitentiary was placed on lockdown at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a fight broke out in a recreation area of the institution. 

The Oregon Department of Corrections says the fight involved about 20 inmates. Staff had to use a chemical spray to control the situation. 

Multiple inmates were escorted to disciplinary segregation, and no major injuries of staff or inmates were reported, according to the Department of Corrections. 

This comes after the penitentiary was locked down on Monday due to a fight involving 60 inmates.  

Both are being investigated. 

