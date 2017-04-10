Oregon State Penitentiary put on lockdown after fight involving 20 inmates

A woman from Pennsylvania has been arrested after police said she allegedly lit her boyfriend on fire and used urine to put out the flames.More >
A woman from Pennsylvania has been arrested after police said she allegedly lit her boyfriend on fire and used urine to put out the flames.More >
A Gresham woman was thrown from her car and died in a crash on Interstate 84 in Gilliam County.More >
A Gresham woman was thrown from her car and died in a crash on Interstate 84 in Gilliam County.More >
A Georgia judge has ordered a New Mexico man to carry around a photo of an 18-year-old girl who died in a crash that the man caused.More >
A Georgia judge has ordered a New Mexico man to carry around a photo of an 18-year-old girl who died in a crash that the man caused.More >
Oregon State Police troopers were called to the scene of a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pedestrian on I-5 near Milepost 230, about three miles south of Albany, on Monday night.More >
Oregon State Police troopers were called to the scene of a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pedestrian on I-5 near Milepost 230, about three miles south of Albany, on Monday night.More >
The civil trial of a railroad company accused of negligence in the 2014 death of a movie worker opened Tuesday with jurors watching video of the film crew fleeing a freight train moments before the fatal crash on a Georgia railroad bridge.More >
The civil trial of a railroad company accused of negligence in the 2014 death of a movie worker opened Tuesday with jurors watching video of the film crew fleeing a freight train moments before the fatal crash on a Georgia railroad bridge.More >
Crews are battling a wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday night.More >
Crews are battling a wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday night.More >
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >
A Florida man died of a gunshot wound nearly 60 years after the bullet was fired, a medical examiner says.More >
A Florida man died of a gunshot wound nearly 60 years after the bullet was fired, a medical examiner says.More >
A Florida mother, who was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car, complained about it being “too hot” in a police cruiser on her way to jail.More >
A Florida mother, who was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car, complained about it being “too hot” in a police cruiser on her way to jail.More >