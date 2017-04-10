Two men injured in stabbing in NE Portland, suspect arrested

Two men were injured in an early morning stabbing in northeast Portland on Monday, according to officers.

Portland police said they were called to scene at the Glendoveer Estates Apartments in the 600 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue around 3:46 a.m.

One 21-year-old man was stabbed in the ear with a pocket knife but is expected to survive, according to a police sergeant at the scene. Another 23-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his forehead.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The stabbing suspect was arrested without incident. He was identified as 19-year-old Josue Sanchez.

Sanchez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of second-degree assault.

Officers believe the incident took place at some sort of party setting.

