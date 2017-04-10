On the Go with Joe at DIY Bar - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at DIY Bar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was getting crafty at a hot spot in northeast Portland called the DIY Bar.

Guests can create various arts and crafts while sipping on some delicious brews.

The DIY keepsakes range from leather crafts and light woodworking projects to home goods and beauty products.

Each project costs $39 and can take anywhere from one to three hours to make. To learn more or book a session, visit DIYBar.co

