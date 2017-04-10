Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Monday, April 10

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, April 10:

Are you constantly on-the-go, but don’t think you can eat healthy while you are hitting the road? MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a “Little League Lunch Box” perfect for someone who is always on the move. See more of Monica’s recipes at MonicaMetz.com.

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation is launching a new digital platform called “Channel Kindness” to empower young people to document their stories and to give kids a voice. Lady Gaga, who has opened up about her post-traumatic stress disorder, is now giving others a chance to be heard. To learn more about the foundation, visit BornThisWay.Foundation.

