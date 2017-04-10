Nepalese mother dies in Portland before daughter’s granted travel visa to see her

A Nepalese mother in hospice care in Portland passed away before she had the chance to see her daughter one last time.

Family members said Sunday 69-year-old Keshari Tamrakar died after a rigorous battle with cancer.

Tamrakar flew from Nepal to Portland in February to see her granddaughter, Selba Tamrakar, get married.

Keshari had a seizure while on the plane and Selba was forced cancel her wedding.

Keshari was taken to the hospital and was later diagnosed with cancer. She was placed in a Portland hospice center and was being cared for by her family.

Selba told FOX 12 in February that her grandmother’s last wish was to see her daughter Sunita Tamrakar who was back in Nepal.

Selba said her aunt had first applied for a U.S. travel visa in September in preparation for her niece’s wedding. But Sunita’s family said officials denied the visa for no apparent reason.

Once Kashari’s condition worsened, Sunita was desperately trying to find a way to visit her dying mother in the United States.

After being denied four more times, Sunita was in the process of applying for a visa for the sixth time when FOX 12 spoke to her family two months ago.

"Her daughter has been there for her whole life and to like know that she cannot see her daughter one last time, and for my aunt to see her one last time, it's just heartbreaking," said Selba.

Sadly, Sunita was unable to obtain a visa in time to see her mother before she died.

