Local author Chuck Palahniuk is the man behind the bestselling book “Fight Club” and other popular novels.

Now Palahniuk says the script for the movie adaptation of his book “Lullaby” is currently sitting on actor Brad Pitt’s desk.

MORE met up with the author at his book signing at Memento PDX to talk about what projects he has in the works.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.