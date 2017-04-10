MORE talks to ‘Zookeeper’s Wife’ stars Jessica Chastain & Shira Haas

The acclaimed film “The Zookeeper’s Wife” is now and theaters and MORE got the chance to speak with two of its stars, Jessica Chastain and Shira Haas.

The film tells the true story of Antonia Zabinski, a woman who helped save over 300 lives during World War II.

Chastain, who plays Zabinski, says she was inspired by her character’s role as a real-life hero. She also talks about the challenges she faced while filming the movie.

Haas plays the role of a woman rescued by the Zabinskis.

You can catch "The Zookeeper's Wife" in theaters now.

