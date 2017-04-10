Monica Metz whips up a 'Little League Lunch Box' salad - KPTV - FOX 12


Monica Metz whips up a 'Little League Lunch Box' salad

Are you constantly on-the-go, but don’t think you can eat healthy while you are hitting the road?

MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a “Little League Lunch Box” perfect for someone who is always on the move.   

The salad features lentils, chickpeas and other ingredients that have been known to help lower cholesterol and reduce your risk of stroke, bone loss and colon cancer risk.

Monica says you can easily make this meal on Sunday and enjoy it throughout the week.   

See this more of Monica’s recipes at MonicaMetz.com

