Warrenton man arrested on peeping tom, child porn charges

Deputies with the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Warrenton-area man accusing of peeping into windows and recording young girls following a 15-month investigation.

Kirk Richard Cazee, 55, was arrested Friday at his home in Surf Pines while deputies were executing warrants at the residence and on several vehicles on the property.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had responded to at least 9 reports since January of 2016 of a “peeping tom” in Surf Pines, a gated community south of Warrenton, which happened in the late evening to early morning hours.

The incidents involved someone looking into the bedroom windows of teenage girls and young women.

Deputies got a break in the investigation in February after a victim installed a surveillance system after several incidents and was able to provide evidence to the deputies that led to Cazee being arrested on trespassing charges on February 16 of this year.

The sheriff’s office said that another homeowner reported having a confrontation with someone in their backyard, and further investigation led deputies to reveal that person was Cazee.

Investigators gathered evidence during Cazee’s arrest that indicated he had not only been looking through the windows of the teens but had also recorded them while they dressed, slept and engaged in activities in their bedrooms.

Five victims were identified, at least three of whom were under the age of 18 when the recordings happened. In addition to the recordings of the local victims, investigators also found videos and images identified as child pornography.

At this time investigators do not know if Cazee had any actual contact with the victims.

A grand jury indicted Cazee on April 6, and while Cazee was being arrested in Surf Pines, a Clatsop County detective, with assistance of the FBI, the Oregon Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Portland Police Bureau and the Hillsboro Police Department, executed a second warrant at a residence in southeast Portland where Cazee lives part time while working as a nurse in a Clackamas-area hospital.

That search uncovered a “substantial amount” of digital media and other items investigators described as potential evidence. Detectives, working with the DOJ-ICAC, are continuing to review this evidence.

Cazee was taken to the Clatsop County Jail and faces multiple counts each of first and second-degree invasion of personal privacy, using a child in a sexually explicit display, encouraging child sex abuse, criminal trespass and stalking.

Prosecutors said additional charges may follow as the investigation remains open and evidence is further analyzed.

The Springfield Police Department, Clatsop County Interagency Narcotics Task Force, the Clatsop County District Attorney's Office all assisted in the investigation, and the sheriff’s office also thanked the many community members that assisted in the case.

The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding Cazee or this case to please contact Detective J. Ryan Humphrey at 503-325-8635 or via email at rhumphrey@co.clatsop.or.us.

