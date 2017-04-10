Deputies investigating stabbing at Vancouver home that sent man to hospital

Deputies are investigating a stabbing at a home in the Vancouver area that sent one man to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue just before 7 a.m. Monday.

A man was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit were called out to investigating the circumstances of the stabbing.

Deputies said the case remains an active investigation and no other details were immediately released.

