Police: 14 pounds of meth found in trunk of car after I-5 traffi

Police: 14 pounds of meth found in trunk of car after I-5 traffic stop in Marion Co.

Evidence photo: Oregon State Police Evidence photo: Oregon State Police
Arturo Lua Carbajal, Ernesto Chavez-Cruz (Jail booking photos) Arturo Lua Carbajal, Ernesto Chavez-Cruz (Jail booking photos)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Around 14 pounds of methamphetamine was found in the trunk of a car following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Marion County, according to police.

An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a 1996 Ford Taurus with California plates Wednesday for a turn signal violation on northbound I-5 near Milepost 243.

The trooper suspected criminal activity involving the two men in the car and requested consent to search the vehicle, which police said was granted.

The search revealed 14 pounds of meth in a garbage bag in the trunk, according to police.

The driver, Arturo Lua Carbajal, 47, and his passenger, Ernesto Chavez-Cruz, 54, were arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Oregon State Police drug enforcement detectives are continuing to investigate this case.

