Police searching for man who robbed Umpqua Bank in downtown Portland

Police are searching for a man armed with a gun who robbed an Umpqua Bank branch in downtown Portland on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the bank on the 700 block of Southwest Yamhill Street at 9:16 a.m.

Employees told investigators the robber had a black handgun and demanded money from a teller. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left the bank without further incident.

Officers searched the neighborhood but did not locate anyone matching the suspect's description.

The suspect is described as a white man around 45 to 50 years old and 5 foot 3 inches to 5 foot 4 inches tall with a medium build. He was clean shaven and described as very pale with bad teeth.

The suspect was wearing a hooded beige jacket, black sweatshirt, stonewashed blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Portland Police Bureau robbery detectives at 503-823-0405 or the FBI at 503-224-4181.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.