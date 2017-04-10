Man in red wig robs OnPoint Community Credit Union in NE Portland

Police are searching for a man who was wearing a red wig when he robbed an OnPoint Community Credit Union in downtown Portland.

Officers responded to the credit union on the 1700 block of Northeast 9th Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Employees told police the suspect presented a demand note to a teller, but did not display a weapon. The man got away with cash.

Officers checked the area, but did not locate anyone matching the suspect's description.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 20 years old and 150 pounds. He was wearing a red wig, black glasses and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau robbery detectives at 503-823-0405 or the FBI at 503-224-4181.

