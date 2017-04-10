Police: Man moving from St. Helens to Beaverton dumped boat filled with trash off Hwy 6

A man moving from St. Helens to Beaverton dumped a boat filled with trash off Highway 6 in Tillamook County, according to police.

Oregon State Police received multiple complaints starting Feb. 12 regarding an abandoned boat along the scenic highway near Milepost 31.

The boat was overflowing with household trash and tires, with some of the garbage falling down the embankment into the Wilson River.

All of the boat's identifying numbers had been altered or scratched off to avoid detection, according to OSP troopers with the Fish and Wildlife Division, making the boat's owner difficult to track down.

A long and thorough investigation led troopers to various cities outside their normal areas of operation.

Police reported Monday that it was discovered the suspect had moved from St. Helens to Beaverton and could not keep the boat at his new home.

Justin Lee Savage, 28, was cited and released on the charge of littering within 100 yards of a waterway.

The Oregon Department of Transportation removed the boat and picked up the trash from the Wilson River.

Restitution for the costs of removing the boat and trash will be sought upon conviction, according to Oregon State Police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.