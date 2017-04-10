Multnomah Co. offering hepatitis clinics after confirmed cases with restaurant workers

The Multnomah County Health Department is holding special hepatitis A vaccine clinics for anyone who drank or ate at two different Cup and Saucer Cafes in late March.

The clinics, one being held on Southwest Stark and the other on North Lombard, are being held after two people who worked at cafes were diagnosed with hepatitis A, a liver infection that typically causes fever, fatigue, belly pain, vomiting, diarrhea and jaundice.

The disease is highly contagious, and can easily be spread by inadequate hand washing or by eating food prepared by someone who has the infection. Despite that, the health department says few people get seriously sick.

Still, county health officials said customers may want to get vaccinated if they ate or drank at the Cup and Saucer Cafe on North Denver between March 22 and March 29, or if they ate or drank at the location on Southeast Hawthorne between March 22 and March 25.

The clinic on Southwest Stark will be providing vaccines Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the North Lombard location was only open until 2 p.m. Monday. There is a $22 fee for the vaccination, but county officials say no one will be turned away because they can't pay.

County health care workers advise that the best way to prevent hepatitis A is to get the vaccine.

For more information on the case, visit the county health department website at MultCo.us.

