Portland police roll out updated crime stats site

The Portland Police Bureau is rolling out a new online tool that will help residents track crime trends in their area.

Advocates hope this is a tool people in Portland can use to make their neighborhoods even safer, saying residents who know about the crime trends that are happening where they live it are empowered to take action with neighborhood watch or community groups to do something about it.

The website, PortlandOregon.gov/Police/OpenData, will show all the crimes and service calls Portland police have responded to since May 2015.

Users can narrow the information down by the type of call, like violent crime, property crime or quality of life calls, or can choose specific crimes like “burglary.”

Users can also search for all police calls in their neighborhoods and compare them to other neighborhoods to see trends over time.

The data on the site can also be downloaded, and city officials said the website will be updated with new statistics every month.

