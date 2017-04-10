Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey declares for NBA Draft, will hire agent

Oregon Ducks sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey has declared for the NBA Draft and will hire an agent.

Dorsey made the announcement Monday on his social media platforms.

"After participating on a Duck team that reached the Final 4 as well as leading the NCAA tourney in scoring, it was one of the best experiences of my life and I'm truly blessed to have those memories," Dorsey posted.

Dorsey scored 21 points in Oregon's 77-76 Final Four loss to North Carolina and averaged 23.8 points per game for the NCAA Tournament.

During the regular season, Dorsey averaged 14.6 points per game to go along with 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He shot nearly 47 percent from the field and 42 percent from behind the three point line.

Dorsey said he deliberated this decision with his family and feels the timing is right to pursue a professional basketball career.

Dorsey thanked his family, his teammates, the University of Oregon and coach Dana Altman.

