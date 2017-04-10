Coast Guard rescues man trapped by high tide near Cannon Beach - KPTV - FOX 12

Coast Guard rescues man trapped by high tide near Cannon Beach

Rescue at Hug Point near Cannon Beach (Image: US Coast Guard) Rescue at Hug Point near Cannon Beach (Image: US Coast Guard)
CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) -

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man who was trapped by the high tide near Cannon Beach.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was launched shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday and arrived at the scene by 2:16 p.m.

An aviation survival technician was lowered to save the man from a rocky edge at Hug Point.

Lt. j.g. Jason Weeks, the pilot of the rescue helicopter, said the crew arrived just in time, as the stranded man was clinging to a rope and being splashed by large incoming waves.

The man was flown to Sector Columbia River in Warrenton where he was treated and released by paramedics.

