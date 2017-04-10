Caught on camera: Stolen car set on fire in SE Portland, arson investigation launched

A stolen car went up in flames in southeast Portland on Monday morning in an arson case that’s now leading to a criminal investigation.

The fire was reported after 5 a.m. near the Montavilla neighborhood. A person living nearby captured cell phone video showing a burning white BMW, then a small explosion occurs and firefighters arrive to put it out.

According to that witness, someone broke out one of the car windows, got inside, opened the trunk, took a bag and left the scene. A few minutes later, that person was back with a gas can and lit the car on fire.

“I woke up around 5:15 and heard a loud bang, and I got up and looked out the window and the car was sitting right here and there was a bucket or gas can underneath the car,” said one neighbor, who did not want to be identified. “The car was really burning, but they got it out in a hurry.”

Portland Fire & Rescue confirms to FOX 12 this is an arson case and a criminal investigation is now underway. The car was reported stolen from Aloha just before the fire and was towed from the scene by investigators for further processing.

Neighbors we spoke with say there have been ongoing problems in the area with a drug house nearby and now they wonder whether the two may be connected.

