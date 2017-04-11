Racist graffiti spray-painted on Western Oregon University student's front door

A college student in Monmouth came home and found a vandal has spray painted a racial slur across the front door of his apartment.

Dwightaye Spears, 19, told FOX 12 he was targeted all because of his skin color.

"They really pinpointed us," said Spears.

The incident happened on Sunday. Spears said he came home to the slur on his front door.

"It spelled out "nig." It was just a really uncomfortable experience," Spears said.

Spears is a sophomore at Western Oregon University. He has lived in the off-campus apartment for a year with no problems.

"I was sick to my stomach. Nobody wants to, like, go through this," said Spears.

Besides the hate-filled graffiti on his door, Spears says his girlfriend and neighbor's car were also tagged with the same paint.

"My neighbor was really upset. She almost had tears in her eyes talking about the entire situation," said Spears.

Spears doesn't know who would do this but says it's clear he was targeted.

"It's just really disturbing this is still going on today," Spears said. "It kind of sucks because I'm here for my education and that's why I'm in this town, so I don't want to feel unsafe going to school here."

Monmouth police are investigating the incident but say there are no suspects right now.

Spears lives right next to the WOU campus, so police say they are working with the university to see if any security cameras caught who did this.

