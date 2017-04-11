Vancouver family has three cars stolen in one night

A Vancouver family said three cars were stolen from their driveway while they were fast asleep Sunday night.

One of the sons, Yelisey Zakharov, said he got home from work around 2 a.m. He said he hung the keys on a hook that is next to the door, hopped in the shower, and went to sleep. During that time, however, he said his mother heard a noise.

"My mom said that she heard a door opening and closing but she thought it was me leaving," Zakharov said.

Roughly four hours later while getting ready for church, the family realized their cars, a black Subaru Legacy, a dark grey Toyota Sienna and a silver Mitsubishi Outlander, were all gone.

"We're still shocked you know, three cars in one night, that's insane," said Zakharov.

He said the family will be sticking to a new, nightly routine where they will make sure all doors are locked, and the security cameras are rolling.

"We are currently changing the locks, installing security cameras. Every night, just having one person look out the window, just in case, you know," said Zakharov.

Zakharov also said the people responsible stole a set of keys that belonged to another car that they actually did not take. So while police are investigating, he will be keeping an eye out for that too.

