Deputies: Man robs bank inside Clackamas Co. Fred Meyer, surveillance images released

Clackamas County deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a robbery of a Chase Bank inside a Fred Meyer store near Happy Valley.

Deputies released images of the alleged robber Tuesday. The incident took place on March 22 inside the Johnson Creek Fred Meyer at 8955 Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 40s to 50s, approximately five feet nine inches tall weighing 160-170 pounds.

He was wearing a dark green Carhartt beanie hat with a green jacket, glasses and a large gold ring on his right hand at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503-723-4949. Tips can also be submitted online at the Clackamas County website.

