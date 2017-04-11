On the Go with Joe at World of Speed

Joe V. was in Wilsonville checking out an amazing display of American muscle cars at a new exhibit at the World of Speed.

The new attraction features 16 rare cars from Ford, General Motors and Mopar/AMC.

A new car will be added to the exhibit every three months. World of Speed will display the cars through December 2017.

Learn more at WorldofSpeed.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.