Vancouver patrol car struck, driver flees scene

Vancouver patrol car struck, driver flees scene

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A Vancouver police officer suffered no harm Tuesday morning after a patrol car was struck by a driver who then fled the scene.

Washington State Patrol said they responded a collision on SR 500 near Northeast 42nd and Falk Road just before 7 a.m.

WSP said the crash occurred when the driver of a 1987 Chevrolet Caviler hit a 2008 Toyota Corolla. The Toyota then struck a Vancouver Police Department patrol car while they were stopped at a traffic light. 

The driver of the Chevrolet drove away from the scene and turned left onto Falk Road, according to officials. The car was later found abandoned a short distance away. 

The 24-year-old Toyota driver was taken to the hospital with minor back pain. The Vancouver officer was not hurt.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. 

