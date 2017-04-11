Vancouver patrol car struck, driver flees scene

A Vancouver police officer suffered no harm Tuesday morning after a patrol car was struck by a driver who then fled the scene.

Washington State Patrol said they responded a collision on SR 500 near Northeast 42nd and Falk Road just before 7 a.m.

WSP said the crash occurred when the driver of a 1987 Chevrolet Caviler hit a 2008 Toyota Corolla. The Toyota then struck a Vancouver Police Department patrol car while they were stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the Chevrolet drove away from the scene and turned left onto Falk Road, according to officials. The car was later found abandoned a short distance away.

WSP tells me a Vancouver PD vehicle was hit. No serious injuries https://t.co/sbx0zOZeey — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) April 11, 2017

The 24-year-old Toyota driver was taken to the hospital with minor back pain. The Vancouver officer was not hurt.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

