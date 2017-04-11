Candle likely cause of house fire in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Candle likely cause of house fire in SE Portland

Fire crews believe a candle may have caused a fire to erupt inside a southeast Portland house Tuesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident at Southeast 66th Avenue and Harold Street around 7:15 a.m.

Crews said flames could be seen from a second-story window.

All residents inside the home were able to get out safely and the fire was quickly extinguished.

There are no reports of injuries.

