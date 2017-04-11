Candle likely cause of house fire in SE Portland

Fire crews believe a candle may have caused a fire to erupt inside a southeast Portland house Tuesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident at Southeast 66th Avenue and Harold Street around 7:15 a.m.

Crews said flames could be seen from a second-story window.

PF&R crews at scene of house fire at SE 66th/Harold. Fire showing from 2nd story window, residents reported out safe, possibly one injury — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) April 11, 2017

SE Harold: fire is out, crews checking for extensions, fire possibly started from a candle but not confirmed. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) April 11, 2017

All residents inside the home were able to get out safely and the fire was quickly extinguished.

There are no reports of injuries.

