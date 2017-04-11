Candle likely cause of house fire in SE Portland

An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
A Florida state attorney who was pulled over in a traffic stop said she intends to use the incident as a teachable moment for police.More >
A Florida state attorney who was pulled over in a traffic stop said she intends to use the incident as a teachable moment for police.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and fifteen unrefrigerated bodies.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and fifteen unrefrigerated bodies.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
Prosecutors say a Utah couple accused in the death of their toddler daughter taunted the malnourished child with food and attempted to cover her injuries with makeup.More >
Prosecutors say a Utah couple accused in the death of their toddler daughter taunted the malnourished child with food and attempted to cover her injuries with makeup.More >
An Illinois teen is accused of killing her mother, and then trying to burn house down to cover up the crime.More >
An Illinois teen is accused of killing her mother, and then trying to burn house down to cover up the crime.More >
Authorities have found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim, a district attorney said in a middle-of-the night briefing.More >
Authorities have found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim, a district attorney said in a middle-of-the night briefing.More >
A hypodermic needle stuck in the sole of a little leaguer’s cleat, dugouts turned into makeshift homes and a storage container that has been broken into. Those are just a few of the reasons why the Parkside Little League says it plans to sell off one of their fields.More >
A hypodermic needle stuck in the sole of a little leaguer’s cleat, dugouts turned into makeshift homes and a storage container that has been broken into. Those are just a few of the reasons why the Parkside Little League says it plans to sell off one of their fields.More >
The State of Oregon has created a new transportation package that by 2018 could have people stopping at tolls on the highway.More >
The State of Oregon has created a new transportation package that by 2018 could have people stopping at tolls on the highway.More >
One man died in a violent crash Thursday morning after a car smashed into a pole in North Portland.More >
One man died in a violent crash Thursday morning after a car smashed into a pole in North Portland.More >