Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Tuesday, April 11

A big casting call is about to take place in the Rose City and everyone is invited to audition. The hit TNT show “The Librarians” is searching for extras for its fourth season. Marinella Hume Casting says being and extra is not just about acting skills. It is more about being punctual, professional and flexible with your schedule. To apply to be an extra, visit Marinella Huma Casting’s Facebook page.

One Portland store is working to bring back a centuries-old tradition to the world of fashion. Kiriko Made products are designed and made using a Japanese technique that involves sewing together and patching old fabrics and textiles to create new articles of clothing. Family members in the Japanese culture would pass their favorite fabrics down to their children, who would then continue to pass down to their children. The result is a beautiful and unique piece of clothing incorporating patches from different eras. Kiriko Made carries products that are anywhere from 30 to 150 years old. The shop also offers boro workshops where guests can patch up their favorite items. To learn more, visit KirikoMade.com.

Sometimes a doorbell can be a blessing and a curse. Move over barking dogs! MORE’s Eric G. has a new doorbell that offers up a little extra security. He takes us through what the Ring Doorbell is and how to install it correctly. To learn more about Eric G., visit DesignByEric.com.

A hit FOX show is getting ready to return to television for its Spring premiere. “Gotham” returns Monday, April 24. If you need a quick refresher on what has happened in the season so far, head to FOX.com/Watch.

