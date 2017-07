A big casting call is about to take place in the Rose City and everyone is invited to audition.

The hit TNT show “The Librarians” is searching for extras for its fourth season.

Marinella Hume Casting says being and extra is not just about acting skills. It is more about being punctual, professional and flexible with your schedule.

To apply to be an extra, visit Marinella Huma Casting’s Facebook page.

