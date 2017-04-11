Portland's Kiriko Made brings new meaning to 'recycled' clothing - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland's Kiriko Made brings new meaning to 'recycled' clothing

One Portland store is working to bring back a centuries-old tradition to the world of fashion.

Kiriko Made products are designed and made using a Japanese technique that involves sewing together and patching old fabrics and textiles to create new articles of clothing.

Family members in the Japanese culture would pass their favorite fabrics down to their children, who would then continue to pass down to their children. The result is a beautiful and unique piece of clothing incorporating patches from different eras.

Kiriko Made carries products that are anywhere from 30 to 150 years old.  

The shop also offers boro workshops where guests can patch up their favorite items. To learn more, visit KirikoMade.com.

