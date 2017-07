Legendary actor Dennis Quaid is best known for his roles in films like “The Day After Tomorrow,” “The Parent Trap” and “The Rookie.”

Now the star just wrapped up season two of the show “Fortitude” on Amazon Prime. He gives MORE a taste of what fans can expect with this most recent season.

The show will be available to stream Friday.

