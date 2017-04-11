Eric G. installs high security doorbell

Sometimes a doorbell can be a blessing and a curse. Move over barking dogs! MORE’s Eric G. has a new doorbell that offers up a little extra security.

The Ring Doorbell connects to your phone and gives you the chance to see video footage of your visitor before you open the door.

He takes us through what the Ring Doorbell is and how to install it correctly.

