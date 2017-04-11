Eric G. installs high security doorbell - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Eric G. installs high security doorbell

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Sometimes a doorbell can be a blessing and a curse. Move over barking dogs! MORE’s Eric G. has a new doorbell that offers up a little extra security.

The Ring Doorbell connects to your phone and gives you the chance to see video footage of your visitor before you open the door.

He takes us through what the Ring Doorbell is and how to install it correctly.

To learn more about Eric G., visit DesignByEric.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.