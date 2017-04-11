PSU votes to increase tuition for undergrad students - KPTV - FOX 12

PSU votes to increase tuition for undergrad students

The Portland State University Board of Trustees Tuesday approved a nine percent tuition increase for the 2017-2018 academic school year.

PSU officials said tuition rates will increase $693 for resident full-time undergraduate students, bringing the cost up to $9,090.

The Higher Education Coordinating Commission is set to review the university’s tuition increase in May. The Board of Trustees will finalize the 2017-2018 budget in June.  

Oregon Governor Kate Brown in a release Tuesday urged the HECC to use extreme caution when overseeing the tuition increases proposed for some Oregon public universities. 

"Oregon's university students are carrying too much of the burden of their own education," said Governor Brown. "In the midst of challenging times for the state budget, Oregon's public universities know they must use every available resource efficiently and wisely, and not shift costs to students. If a university says it has no choice but to significantly raise tuition, they must tell us why, show they have a plan to reign in non-essential spending, and demonstrate how they'll continue to serve Oregonians on the path to obtaining a college degree."

