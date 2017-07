From appearing in a Taylor Swift music video to playing one of Marvel's X-Men, actor Lucas Till sat down and spoke with MORE's Molly Riehl about his newest movie and more.

"Monster Trucks," out now on DVD, is an action-comedy movie which involves trucks and oil-eating creatures.

Till also talked about his visit to Portland and what his takeaway from the city was last year.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.