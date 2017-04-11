Two Dallas men sentenced to community service for bull elk poaching

Two Dallas men sentenced to community service and fined thousands of dollars for shooting and killing a trophy bull elk in Benton County.

Oregon State Police said David Bruce Maxfield Jr. pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule. Allen Craige Boal, 26, pleaded no contest to the same charge.

OSP said the men were involved in the killing of a trophy 6x6 bull elk in the Kings Valley area of Benton County. The elk was killed by Maxfield and its head and antlers were removed, leaving its body to waste.

Troopers seized the bull elk and Maxfield’s bow.

Boal had also been convicted of previous wildlife offense.

Both men face 40 hours of community service and $7,600 in fines.

