Portland Fire & Rescue: 'We don't have to worry about the building collapsing'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Hours after people were evacuated from a building in downtown Portland, fire officials said that there was no imminent threat of the building collapsing.

Engineers with the city said during a news conference that the damage seems focused on the facade of the building, and added that residents should soon be able to re-enter the building to gather personal belongings.

With the immediate danger lifted, services are beginning to return to the area, including TriMet buses and MAX lines, which resumed services just before 2 p.m.

Crews are placing scaffolding around the area of the crack to protect against further debris that may fall. The Portland Bureau of Transportation is still warning pedestrians to avoid the area.

Commissioner Dan Saltzman said there has to be an investigation of the incident, but that the city will not be leading that effort.

