Portland Fire & Rescue: 'We don't have to worry about the building collapsing'

Hours after people were evacuated from a building in downtown Portland, fire officials said that there was no imminent threat of the building collapsing.

Engineers with the city said during a news conference that the damage seems focused on the facade of the building, and added that residents should soon be able to re-enter the building to gather personal belongings.

LATEST: engineers say damage is to the facade of building, people will be let in to get their things. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/RDuhk4Adon — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) April 11, 2017

Tenants able to get belongings via 24 hr entrance 4th and Columbia. — Dan Saltzman (@dansaltzman) April 11, 2017

With the immediate danger lifted, services are beginning to return to the area, including TriMet buses and MAX lines, which resumed services just before 2 p.m.

UPDATE: All MAX and bus lines resuming regular service following earlier fire bureau activity on 5th Ave. Expect minor delays through 2:30p. — TriMet (@trimet) April 11, 2017

Per @PDXFire assessment complete, traffic being reopened soon — Dan Saltzman (@dansaltzman) April 11, 2017

Crews are placing scaffolding around the area of the crack to protect against further debris that may fall. The Portland Bureau of Transportation is still warning pedestrians to avoid the area.

MORE: they'll put scaffolding in place on side of building to protect pedestrians. @fox12oregon — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) April 11, 2017

.@PBOTinfo says pedestrians should avoid three of the sidewalks around building — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) April 11, 2017

Commissioner Dan Saltzman said there has to be an investigation of the incident, but that the city will not be leading that effort.

"There has to be an investigation" -@dansaltzman — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) April 11, 2017

"There has to be an investigation" -@dansaltzman — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) April 11, 2017

"Not at this point" -@dansaltzman on plan of a city investigation — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) April 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.