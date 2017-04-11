Attempted murder suspect arrested for June 2016 shooting of teen in NE Portland

A 19-year-old attempted murder suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in June 2016 that injured a 16-year-old boy in northeast Portland.

Emergency crews responded to Northeast 99th Avenue and Glisan Street the night of June 29, 2016.

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the shooting was gang-related. Gang Enforcement Team officers learned there was a fight at a nearby transit station just prior to the shooting.

Officers collected 28 shell casings and also located four apartments that were hit by the gunfire.

Probable cause was developed to arrest Bahati Forest Banks, 19, for the shooting, according to detectives. Banks was arrested Friday by Tigard police on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Banks was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

