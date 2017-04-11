Deadly Salem shooting deemed self-defense by grand jury

A grand jury has ruled that a man who shot and killed another man in Salem acted in self-defense.

Investigators said Tobias Helms-Reese, 23, shot Jorge Miranda-Rosa, 21, and Roberto Miranda-Gomez, 23, on Jan. 29 on the 1300 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast.

Police determined there was a confrontation involving the three men. Miranda-Rosa and Miranda-Gomez were in a car and stopped their car on Lancaster Drive. Police said Helms-Reese was not in a vehicle.

Investigators said Miranda-Rosa threatened Helms-Reese with a gun, causing Helms-Reese to respond by shooting toward the car.

Miranda-Rosa was killed and Miranda-Gomez suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The grand jury unanimously declined to charge Helms-Reese for the death of Miranda-Rosa or the injury to Miranda-Gomez on Monday following a full day of testimony from 10 witnesses and the review of evidence including surveillance video, photos, forensic testimony and autopsy results.

The grand jury ruled that Helms-Reese acted in self-defense under Oregon laws, specifically ORS 161.219, which states, "A person is not justified in using deadly physical force upon another person unless that person reasonably believes that the other person is committing or attempting to commit a felony involving the imminent use of physical force upon a person; or the other person is using or about to use deadly physical force against a person."

Helms-Reese was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm for concealing a pistol on himself the night of the shooting and at the time of his arrest 11 days later. He is set to appear in court on those charges next week.

