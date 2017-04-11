One person killed in shooting at Holladay Park in NE Portland

One person was killed in a shooting at Holladay Park, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene near Northeast 11th and Holladay Street at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers, Portland Fire & Rescue and medical personnel arrived on scene and found an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel attempted to revive the victim, but he died at the scene.

Police said witnesses told them the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and has not been caught.

A suspect description is not available at this time.

This is a homicide. Suspect still on the run. Park will be closed for several hours as well as the max station. pic.twitter.com/al1mavbEEC — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 12, 2017

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detectives Erik Kammerer or Mark Slater at 503-823-0400.

