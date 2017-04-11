Police: Man arrested after firing gun at car in NE Portland, shooting self in leg

A man was arrested on charges including attempted murder for firing a gun at a car in a northeast Portland motel parking lot that resulted in him shooting himself in the leg, according to police.

Officers responded to the Budget Inn on the 11400 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 2:25 a.m. March 28 after an officer heard a gunshot.

Investigators said there was an altercation in the parking lot and 42-year-old Terrance Booker fired a gun at a car with people inside it, but he fell to the ground, broke his leg and caused a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg.

Booker was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

Booker was released from the hospital Monday and arrested. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation warrant for murder out of Arkansas.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Arjay Dran at 503-823-0400.

