Search operation launched after missing Gresham woman's car found in Gorge

A search operation was launched Wednesday morning after a missing Gresham woman's car was found in the Columbia River Gorge.

Deputies said Susan Behrens' Toyota Prius was located late Tuesday night near the Eagle Creek Recreation Area.

The initial search efforts included resources from Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public's help locating Behrens on Tuesday.

Police said she was last seen April 4 and had not been heard from since. Her friends and family said it's very unusual for her and they were concerned about her welfare.

Police said there are no signs of foul play.

Behrens is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about Behrens' location is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.

