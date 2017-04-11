Oregon Parks and Rec opening more campsites for August eclipse

If people still have not decided where they will go to watch this year's solar eclipse, a Portland cannabis tour company is offering a unique experience and they guarantee it won't be a bad trip.More >
If people still have not decided where they will go to watch this year's solar eclipse, a Portland cannabis tour company is offering a unique experience and they guarantee it won't be a bad trip.More >
Portland State University students are partnering with NASA on a special project to capture the solar eclipse at views three times higher than jets fly, and the public will be able to go along for the ride.More >
Portland State University students are partnering with NASA on a special project to capture the solar eclipse at views three times higher than jets fly, and the public will be able to go along for the ride.More >
Businesses and small towns around the state are looking to cash in on this summer's total solar eclipse, and now one local baseball team is throwing its hat into the lunar ring.More >
Businesses and small towns around the state are looking to cash in on this summer's total solar eclipse, and now one local baseball team is throwing its hat into the lunar ring.More >
In less than two months, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the U.S. for the first time in almost a century – and retailers are taking advantage.More >
In less than two months, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the U.S. for the first time in almost a century – and retailers are taking advantage.More >
Alaska Airlines is offering a charter flight over the Pacific Ocean this Aug. 21 that will allow select passengers to view the astronomical event from the sky.More >
Alaska Airlines is offering a charter flight over the Pacific Ocean this Aug. 21 that will allow select passengers to view the astronomical event from the sky.More >
Viewing parties are common for major sporting events but on August 21, people from all over will gather together to watch something they may only see once in their lifetime.More >
Viewing parties are common for major sporting events but on August 21, people from all over will gather together to watch something they may only see once in their lifetime.More >
The online silent auction for spots at the Crooked River Campground in the Cove Palisades State Park in central Oregon received bids from across the country.More >
The online silent auction for spots at the Crooked River Campground in the Cove Palisades State Park in central Oregon received bids from across the country.More >
A wet winter and spring are not expected to translate to fewer Northwest wildfires this summer, according to a group of state and federal wildfire and climate experts.More >
A wet winter and spring are not expected to translate to fewer Northwest wildfires this summer, according to a group of state and federal wildfire and climate experts.More >
With the second wettest winter in more than 75 years behind us, many state agencies are now trying to figure out if all that rain and snow will wind up reducing the potential for wildfires this summer. But, to analyze that risk, they may now have to factor in the solar eclipse.More >
With the second wettest winter in more than 75 years behind us, many state agencies are now trying to figure out if all that rain and snow will wind up reducing the potential for wildfires this summer. But, to analyze that risk, they may now have to factor in the solar eclipse.More >
In anticipation of the total solar eclipse this August, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is opening up reservations for approximately 1,000 additional campsites.More >
In anticipation of the total solar eclipse this August, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is opening up reservations for approximately 1,000 additional campsites.More >
Oregon State Police, along with other local agencies, encountered a slimy sight on Highway 101 Thursday after a portion of the roadway became covered in eels.More >
Oregon State Police, along with other local agencies, encountered a slimy sight on Highway 101 Thursday after a portion of the roadway became covered in eels.More >
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
A Florida state attorney who was pulled over in a traffic stop said she intends to use the incident as a teachable moment for police.More >
A Florida state attorney who was pulled over in a traffic stop said she intends to use the incident as a teachable moment for police.More >
A Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape, police said Thursday.More >
A Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape, police said Thursday.More >
Prosecutors say a Utah couple accused in the death of their toddler daughter taunted the malnourished child with food and attempted to cover her injuries with makeup.More >
Prosecutors say a Utah couple accused in the death of their toddler daughter taunted the malnourished child with food and attempted to cover her injuries with makeup.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
An Illinois teen is accused of killing her mother, and then trying to burn house down to cover up the crime.More >
An Illinois teen is accused of killing her mother, and then trying to burn house down to cover up the crime.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and 15 unrefrigerated bodies.More >
Police said there was no indication of wrongdoing by the drivers involved in this incident and they all cooperated with the investigation.More >
Police said there was no indication of wrongdoing by the drivers involved in this incident and they all cooperated with the investigation.More >
A drug dealer has confessed to killing four young men separately after selling them marijuana and then burning their bodies at his family's farm, a person with firsthand knowledge of his confession said Thursday.More >
A drug dealer has confessed to killing four young men separately after selling them marijuana and then burning their bodies at his family's farm, a person with firsthand knowledge of his confession said Thursday.More >