Oregon Parks and Rec opening more campsites for August eclipse

In anticipation of the total solar eclipse this August, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is opening up reservations for approximately 1,000 additional campsites.

The OPRD noted that most of the regular campsites had been reserved for August 21, 2017, the day of the eclipse, since November of last year.

Campers will be able to begin reserving the new spots at 8 a.m. on April 19, and OPRD says that about two-thirds of the new campsites are inside the path of the “totality,” where they would be able to see the total solar eclipse, with many of the remaining spots with 30 miles.

In addition to the $8 reservation fee, the campsites will cost from $10 per night for a basic spot to $31 for an RV site with full hookups. There is also a three-night minimum for the reservations, from Friday, August 18 through Monday, August 21.

"We want to make this once-in-a-lifetime event available to as many campers as we can safely accommodate. That's why we decided to add additional campsites, all at an affordable cost," OPRD spokesman Chris Havel said.

For more details on the campsites and to make reservations, head to OregonStateParks.org.

