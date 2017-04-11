Thousands of Velella velella wash up on Oregon coast - KPTV - FOX 12

Thousands of Velella velella wash up on Oregon coast

Thousands of bluish-purple jellyfish-like creatures have washed up on Oregon beaches.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium says the animals, known formally as Velella velella, are common offshore visitors to the Pacific coast.

The common name is creatures-by-the-wind sailor. It refers to the clear, triangular sail at the top of the animal's body which catches the wind and propels it across the surface.

The animal's body range in size from a few millimeters across to seven centimeters.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium says Velella velella venom is considered harmless to human beings, but people are cautioned not to touch any jellies or jelly-like animals found washed up on the beaches.

