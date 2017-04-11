MAX train derails after colliding with semi truck in N. Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

MAX train derails after colliding with semi truck in N. Portland

A MAX train derailed after it collided with a semi truck at North Interstate Avenue and North Going Street Tuesday night, according to Portland police.

TriMet says the Yellow Line is disrupted due to the collision.

Shuttle buses will serve stations between the Expo Center and Interstate. Riders should expect delays.

No report of any injuries.

