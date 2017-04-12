Portland Public Schools holds listening session for proposed budget

Portland Public School heard from the community about where they believe school funding should go.

Last week, the school board proposed a budget based on a projected $18 million shortfall. That is based on the assumption that the state will not provide enough funding for K-12 schools to cover the current level of services.

FOX 12 spoke with one woman advocating for the organization "Step-Up" that helps students at three Portland high schools stay out of trouble and work to achieve their goals.

"It's really sad, borderline sickening, especially when I see all the marijuana dispensaries and I just look at all that money that is being made, and I just think, 'why are they coming for our kids, why are they taking money from our kids,'" said Kheoshi Owens.

The school board will have two other listening sessions on April 25 and May 9.

A final decision on the school district's budget is expected in June.

