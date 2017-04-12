Portland Public Schools holds listening session for proposed budget

Police said there was no indication of wrongdoing by the drivers involved in this incident and they all cooperated with the investigation.More >
A mother in Beaverton said a stranger tried to snatch her baby right out of her arms.
Oregon State Police, along with other local agencies, encountered a slimy sight on Highway 101 Thursday after a portion of the roadway became covered in eels.
A New Zealand tourist has been killed by the blast from a jetliner taking off at a seaside airport in the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten, officials said Thursday.
A Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape, police said Thursday.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Dennis John Davis, 58, after he cut off his electronic monitoring device.
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.
A woman told police the burglars broke into a home she was housesitting in Vancouver while she was in the backyard with her son.
A Florida state attorney who was pulled over in a traffic stop said she intends to use the incident as a teachable moment for police.
Prosecutors say a Utah couple accused in the death of their toddler daughter taunted the malnourished child with food and attempted to cover her injuries with makeup.
