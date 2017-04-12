Police: Armed man killed in Gresham police shooting, two daughters found dead

Gresham police said an armed man was killed and his two young daughters were found dead after an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

The shootout happened at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Glisan Street in northeast Portland around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a plasma center.

Portland police initially responded to a report of a domestic incident in northeast Portland around 12:30 a.m. Police said a woman contacted officers saying her husband and her young daughters were missing. She said her husband was suicidal and had threatened the girls.

Gresham police now say suspect had handgun and he started fire in front of them in parking lot. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/kRrQNBslxq — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) April 12, 2017

Based on preliminary information, police said the man was armed and dangerous.

Multiple deaths and an officer involved deadly shooting in NE portland. Started as a domestic violence call. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/B6zJsor6bN — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) April 12, 2017

About an hour and 20 minutes after receiving the report, Gresham officers located the suspect's SUV in a parking lot. Officers said they were confronted by the man, who was armed with a handgun.

The man started a fire in his SUV and at least one Gresham officer shot at the suspect. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers immediately attempted to locate and rescue the 8-year-old and 11-year-old girls. Police broke into the SUV and found the children, but both had already died.

The cause of the children's deaths have not yet been determined. Police said it wasn't immediately known if the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot by an officer.

No officers were injured by gunfire, but multiple officers suffered minor injuries in their attempt to rescue the children. The injuries included strains, burns and smoke inhalation.

All officers directly involved in the incident have been placed on leave, which is standard protocol.

No additional information on the case was expected to be released until Thursday, according to police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.